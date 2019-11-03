Wytheville has welcomed a new brewery.
Seven Sisters Brewery opened in late October at 355 E. Main St. Founder and CEO David Clark said the roughly 10,000-square-foot space is split evenly between a taproom and a brewing area.
After seeing breweries thrive while living in Richmond, Clark decided to start one of his own. He decided to move home to Wytheville to do it. The brewery's name was inspired by a series of mountain peaks visible from his parents' house.
"It was a lot of right place, right time," Clark said.
The brewery is family- and pet-friendly. Clark said his goal was to create a community gathering space, the kind of place patrons would bring family visiting from out of town.
Head brewer Joe Hayes favors German-style beers, Clark said, but Seven Sisters will offer a broad array of brews. Just before the opening Clark said he was particularly excited about their Scotch ale and a California common.
The brewery is open Thursday through Sunday, with hours varying by day.
