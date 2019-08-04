A new seafood spot is moving into the Cave Spring corridor of Roanoke County.
Don Camaron Seafood Restaurant, located at 4301 Brambleton Ave., is serving up a mix of specialties that range from catfish and crab cakes to calamari and ceviche.
The family-run restaurant aims to offer fresh-made dishes and a welcoming atmosphere, said co-owner Francisco Macias.
Macias runs the eatery along with his wife and handles most of the cooking himself.
“We wanted to give people the seafood they love,” he said.
Macias added that he shares that love of good seafood and can trace it back to his childhood. Don Camaron’s name, which translates to Mr. Shrimp, is inspired by a favorite restaurant from his hometown in Mexico.
Diners will spot some Latin-influenced dishes on the new restaurant’s menu, Macias said. Chicken and steak options are offered, as well, as is a children’s menu.
Don Camaron opened in July after taking over a space last occupied by the Cave Spring Tap House.
The restaurant, which offers a 76-seat dining room and outdoor patio tables, is in the process of seeking its ABC license.
It’s now serving diners from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.