Saltys Lobster & Co. is now serving seafood rolls to at-home diners across the Roanoke Valley.
Jonathan Kelly, who also owns Wokology in downtown Roanoke, launched the new seafood venture a few weeks ago.
Saltys functions as a “ghost kitchen,” which Kelly described as the new frontier in the food industry. It’s a delivery-only model with no brick-and-mortar presence. The seafood rolls are prepared at Wokology and in the Crafteria community kitchen downtown, he said.
However, Kelly said he would eventually like to open a brick-and-mortar location.
The concept caught on quickly, which he attributes in part to a lack of fast-casual seafood options in the area. Kelly said on Monday that Saltys had sold nearly 3,000 rolls — lobster, crab, scallop and shrimp are all on the menu. Oysters are also available.
The meals are delivered as kits that customers put together themselves, which Kelly said adds a “fun factor.”
“You have people that are just stuck at home, they’re bored and they want something different,” Kelly said. “Lobsters are very different for all of us. I don’t know anybody that can eat lobster every day.”
Additionally, Kelly said he’s glad that Saltys can help support the seafood industry, which has suffered as restaurants — a primary customer — have closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly said he’d like for Saltys to eventually be part of a “digital food hall” where members of a family could order from different restaurants all at once. He hopes to launch several other concepts in the coming months.
Customers can order Saltys delivery online through the business’ Facebook page.
