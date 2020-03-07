A member of the Crafteria community kitchen in the 16 West Marketplace building has started serving lunch to the downtown Roanoke crowd.
Scoony's Seafood is a new venture from brothers Clarence Hilton and Eric Hilton. Clarence Hilton said the family has ties to the Tidewater region, giving them a taste for seafood.
"I’m going to introduce my flavors to the public and have fun doing it too," Hilton said, noting that opening a seafood restaurant has been a longtime dream of his.
The menu includes fish and chips, shrimp, hush puppies and coleslaw.
Hilton said the brothers are confident in their product but don't have experience in the restaurant business. That made joining the Crafteria's community kitchen appealing.
The Crafteria, which operates a maker's market selling handmade goods, also has a lease on the building's kitchen space. It operates as a community kitchen, giving food entrepreneurs access to a commercial kitchen for a relatively low fee, explained Mark Lynn Ferguson, Crafteria co-founder.
The community kitchen has other members, Ferguson said, but Scoony's Seafood is the first to sell fresh food on site.
Ferguson said he's excited to add another food option to the building, which also houses Wok n Roll Kitchen and Little Green Hive.
"The atmosphere there is perfect for what we're trying to do," Hilton said.
Scoony's Seafood is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
