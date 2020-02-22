A salon has opened in the commercial space at the Electra building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke.
Two Penny's Beauty and Barber Salon relocated to the West End neighborhood in January after its former home, on Melrose Avenue, was sold, said owner Ruth Preston.
The salon gets its name from Preston's late brother, whose nickname was Two Penny.
Preston said she likes the environment of the new location, which is very visible and also accessible via bus line, allowing her clients to get to the shop easily. Even though she hasn't yet put lettering on the window, Preston said she's already picked up some new customers.
The Campbell Avenue storefront was previously home to Enjoyable Noises, a music shop that did retail and repairs. It closed last year.
Preston said the salon offers cuts, perms and color, and employees have experience working with natural hair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.