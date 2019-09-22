Little Caesars Salem

Little Caesars Pizza in Salem is making plans to move to a new building that will be going up on West Main Street.

 Rendering courtesy of Aces LLC

The Little Caesars Pizza in Salem will move into a brand-new location next year complete with a drive-through.

Franchisee Patrick O’Connell, of Aces LLC, recently acquired a half-acre site at 1122 W. Main St., near Lowe’s, and is drawing up plans for a 2,880-square-foot building.

The building will be able to house two tenants. One half will be occupied by Little Caesars, and the other will be marketed for lease.

The project, which O'Connell aim to have complete in spring/summer 2020, will replace the pizza maker’s current location at 40 W. Fourth Street.

The new facility will allow the franchise outlet to add a drive-through and an updated look, O’Connell said. Amenities will include the new pizza portal, a fast pickup option for app users, that Little Caesars rolled out last year.

O'Connell said he’s hopeful the outlet will be able to expand its staffing after the move. The current store employs a team of 16.

The Salem store is one of 18 Little Caesars locations operated by Aces LLC, of Rocky Mount, across Southwest Virginia.

