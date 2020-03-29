A downtown Salem bookstore has a new name and owners.
Savannah Oaks opened Wonderous Books & More at the beginning of March. The West Main Street storefront was previously occupied by Walter & Co. Booksellers, which opened in 2018.
Oaks, a college student studying English, said she has always wanted to own a bookstore, though it was a dream she expected would have to wait many years, perhaps until retirement.
But then her mother, Tammy Dunn, came across a Facebook post indicating that the owner of Walter & Co. was looking to sell the business. When the opportunity came up, Oaks knew she had to take it.
Wonderous Books will cater to people who love the feel of a real book in their hands, Oaks said.
“I hope it becomes a place for people to hang out and connect over something they love,” Oaks said.
She plans to host events, like paint nights or poetry readings, at the store as well.
The name of the shop pays homage to "Alice in Wonderland," Oaks said, which was her favorite book growing up.
Wonderous Books & More is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oaks said she hopes to extend the hours in the summer.
