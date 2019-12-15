After a decade in business, a Salem antique store is closing its doors.
Antiques by the Market, at 3 W. Main St., will close this month with Christmas Eve as the last retail day, said owner Barbara Croy.
When Croy opened the store in November 2009, she was 79 years old. A decade later, she’s ready to retire. Croy said she plans to move to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to be near her daughters. Still, closing Antiques by the Market is bittersweet.
“I really am sad to close it because I’m going to miss all my good friends and customers that have been here,” she said.
Croy said she’s been looking for someone to take over the store for about a year, but was unable to do so.
The store has been busy since Croy announced it would be closing; she said the last couple of months have been some of its best ever.
Running the antique shop has been rewarding both personally and financially, Croy said. She voiced gratitude for the customers who have supported Antiques by the Market over the years.
