Fast-casual restaurant Roots Natural Kitchen is coming to Blacksburg.
The company was drawn to the area by its proximity to Virginia Tech. The restaurant found success in college towns when it opened its first location in Charlottesville, near the University of Virginia campus, in 2015, said Alberto Namnum, co-founder and CEO. He said they hope to open in Blacksburg in May.
The company strives to make eating healthy food easy and enjoyable, Namnum said.
"What that means, though, is that it has to be filling, it has to taste good, it has to be affordable," he said.
The restaurant offers salad and grain bowls that can be topped with roasted and raw vegetables, housemade dressings and items from the grill, such as chicken, mushrooms or tofu. Customers can choose a signature bowl from the menu or make their own.
Namnum stressed that Roots Natural Kitchen is not a typical salad place and has something for everyone.
"You don't need to be on a diet to want to eat here," he said.
Roots Natural Kitchen will locate in a roughly 2,000-square-foot space in the University Crossroads shopping center off Prices Fork Road, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the lease.
