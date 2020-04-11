A new travel-inspired rooftop bar is coming to downtown Fincastle.
The Woodsdale Group, which is also behind the Fincastle Cafe and The Pie Shoppe, is calling its latest venture 1772 Rooftop on Main. The name refers to the year of Fincastle’s founding, said Caroline Gallagher, who is associated with the Woodsdale Group.
An old airplane from Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke will be the “focal point” of the bar. The plane will be repurposed in some way, perhaps as part of the bar or a seating area, Gallagher said.
Work on the rooftop bar is underway — the plane has already been placed atop The Pie Shoppe building, where 1772 Rooftop on Main will be located. Gallagher said they hope to open in the summer or early fall.
Visitors will be able to watch the sun set behind the courthouse on Main Street and take in views of the Peaks of Otter, she said. The venue is expected to seat between 60 and 80 people. The bar will offer cocktails and small plates.
Gallagher said the Woodsdale Group is excited to bring something new to Fincastle residents and visitors.
“I think we’re seeing Fincastle go through a renaissance and starting to really be revitalized and a lot of people showing interest in their community and in their hometown and supporting local shops, local restaurants,” she said.
