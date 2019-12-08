A downtown Rocky Mount bakery that shares space with a barbeque catering company recently remodeled to better bring the two concepts together.
When Southern Smoke Co. was in search of a commissary kitchen, Desiree Smith offered up her Kupkakery Bakery, located at 140 Franklin St.
Since then, she and Hunter Wray, who owns the catering company, have become close friends and have catered a number of weddings together. But that partnership was not reflected in the store.
The goal of the remodel was to make the space more "harmonious," Smith said. She didn't want it to look like a cupcake shop with barbeque stuff in it.
The remodel involved building a display area for the grills Wray sells along with new cabinets, new flooring and fresh paint. The process took about a month and a half, Smith said, and resulted in a space that is more functional and comfortable.
"It makes people feel more welcome, more at home," she said. "And that’s exactly how I’ve always wanted people to feel when they walk in here."
The remodel created more counter and display space for Smith, so she's now offering additional baked goods along with homemade pimiento cheese and chicken salad. She's also added ice cream and milkshakes to the menu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.