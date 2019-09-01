The Rock & Roll Diner is getting a tuneup that will double its bar space and allow it to host more live music.
The diner, which started out as a food truck before adding a brick-and-mortar location in 2017, is closed while it undergoes renovations.
The work includes adding a stage and eliminating an old office and storage area to create more space for the back bar, said owner Charlie Hamill.
Hamill hopes to see the upgrades finished by late September. The food truck is still in use and shares its schedule on social media.
The spruce-up of the restaurant — located at 2406 Franklin Road near Walgreens and Earth Fare — will help the music-minded eatery expand its calendar of shows and bring more bands through.
“We’ve had a really good response to our live music,” said Hamill, a guitarist himself. “I try to put some thought and effort into it so people know they can come here and expect to hear good music.”
The roomier bar area also could open the door to other special events, such as karaoke or paint nights, he added.
The diner is also making plans to add to its hours and update its menu with a selection of plant-based dishes, such as meatless burgers, that are gaining in popularity.
Fans will still be able to find all their usual favorites, from tacos to barbecue to cheesesteaks, Hamill said.
“We’re not deleting or changing what got us here,” he said. “We’re just adding some fun new things.”
The restaurant will expand its staffing and is looking to hire now. Inquiries can be sent to chefhamill@cox.net.
