An authentic taqueria in Roanoke is making plans to open a second location in the heart of downtown.
Tacos Rojas, a popular eatery in the Mountain View neighborhood, is gearing up to expand into the Roanoke City Market Building.
The restaurant is taking over the spot last occupied by Der Frankfurter Bistro. It's expected to open by the end of September.
“We’re very excited to reach new customers downtown,” said Octavio Rojas, who with his family runs the restaurant.
Tacos Rojas launched its first location seven years ago, and the family felt it was ready to take on a second small outlet, Rojas said. His brother and nephew plan to help run the new kitchen.
Since making its debut inside a convenience store at 737 13th St. S.W. near Black Dog Salvage, Tacos Rojas has gained a following as word of mouth spread about its dishes.
Rojas said they use family recipes and fresh ingredients cooked to order.
“Our recipes come from generations, from my mom and my grandma,” he said. “It’s authentic and homemade.”
In addition to its regular menu, the downtown location will offer lunch and dinner specials. The restaurant also plans to keep extended hours on the weekends to cater to downtown’s late night crowds.
