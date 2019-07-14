A new restaurant on the scene in Roanoke just opened up a second location, with plans to keep expanding around the region.
Los Amigos Bar & Grill, which touts organic menu options and an upscale decor, recently unveiled a location at Towers Shopping Center.
The restaurant, which can seat more than 160 diners, features an outdoor patio and a sleek bar that offers margaritas mixed up using fresh organic juices.
“Our menu is unique,” said restaurateur Jimmy Santos. “Everything has to be fresh to match that menu.”
Los Amigos offers an array of Latin American dishes, with an emphasis on organic, gluten-free and non-GMO options.
The restaurant, a project of Santos and builder Billy Orr, first launched in November with an outlet on Brambleton Avenue.
The Towers location opened its doors just seven months later, in June. That space, located near Kroger, was previously home to Foster’s Grille.
Los Amigos aims to keep its momentum going and is making plans to expand into other surrounding communities. Final sites and timelines remain under discussion.
But the demand is there, Orr said. Diners are gravitating to a fresh approach to classic dishes.
“We’re getting really good responses,” he said. “We’re giving people what they’ve been wanting.”
The Towers location of Los Amigos employs a staff of about 20. The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner.