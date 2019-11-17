Roanoke was crowned a top adventure town by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.
Readers weighed in on their favorite places to seek adventure in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Winners were chosen in four categories, based on population. Roanoke was named the top large town, for cities with populations over 75,000.
Virginia's Hot Springs and Clifton Forge were named top adventure destinations in the tiny town and small town categories, respectively.
Pete Eshelman, director of outdoor branding for the Roanoke Regional Partnership, said earning the title of top adventure town was gratifying.
"One of our goals has been to get our residents to recognize the value of the outdoors and become our advocates, almost like our community cheerleaders," he said.
That people voted for Roanoke validates the work being done to emphasize outdoor recreation as one of the city's assets, Eshelman said.
Honors like these help to build Roanoke's image. "It helps other people that aren’t familiar with us understand what we represent as a community and what we value as one of our community strengths," Eshelman said.
