After years of tattooing in California, Roanoke native Joey McDaniel returned to the valley to start a studio of his own.
McDaniel opened Maiden and Crow Tattoo in downtown Roanoke in September. The shop is located at 24 Kirk Ave. S.W., next to The Spot on Kirk.
"I thought, how cool would that be to have a tattoo studio beside a music venue?" McDaniel said.
At the moment, McDaniel is Maiden and Crow's only tattoo artist. He's been in the business since 2003. McDaniel said he does everything, from traditional tattoos to portraits to color tattoos.
"I like to cater to everyone," he said. "I don't want to limit my clientele to one certain style."
McDaniel said his wife, Melissa, does beauty makeup and character makeup, so the shop will offer those as well.
The business is off to a good start, McDaniel said, noting that it helps that he has roots in the Roanoke Valley. The business tends to grow by word of mouth, as people see a tattoo artist's "physical portfolio walking around," McDaniel said.
The studio is typically open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
