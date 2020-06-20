A devoted customer has become the new owner of Roanoke Mountain Adventures.
Jeff Todd, whose family was drawn to Roanoke about five years ago by the area’s outdoor recreation opportunities, said the previous owners approached him about taking over the business.
“[They] wanted to find someone to run the shop who would carry it forward, who believed in the vision, knew what it was about and was in it for the same reasons they were, which is to provide access,” he said.
Taking on a business in the midst of a pandemic of course creates some additional risk for Todd and his wife, Bethany — the sale was finalized June 1 and the store reopened from its temporary closure days later. But he said the need people have to get outside is even greater now.
When it was founded, Roanoke Mountain Adventures was primarily focused on providing tours, guides, transportation and equipment for outdoor activities. But the owners later added a consignment component as well. Todd said he wants to continue to grow and emphasize that side of the business.
“We want it to be a place where people who are new to the outdoor world that are interested in learning about it are going to be comfortable,” he said.
Todd said he wants Roanoke Mountain Adventures to not just give people a one-day outdoor experience, but also “the tools to make this a part of their lives.”
The shop is open seven days a week at 806 Wasena Ave.
