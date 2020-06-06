Sol's Hair Studio

A Roanoke County hair salon has moved to a new location where it has the additional space to offer spa services.

Sol’s Hair Studio and Spa, which owner Marisol Scott opened in 2015, moved from Electric Road in Cave Spring to a location just off U.S. 220 in the Clearbrook area. When the salon, which had been closed because of the coronavirus, reopened in May, it did so at the new location.

“We wanted to have a little bit more space to expand services for customers and we wanted to make some investments,” Scott said. “We wanted our own place.”

Whereas Scott rented her previous salon space, she and her husband own the new one.

Scott said she is excited about offering spa services, like massages and facials. It aligns with her goal to “spoil clients.”

“For one hour, they forget about stress, they forget about craziness, they feel comfortable, they feel relaxed,” Scott said.

The new space feels more personal, Scott said, noting the red paint that reflects her personality. She said clients love the comfortable atmosphere. Since the building looks like a house, she said, it feels almost like entering a family home.

Sol’s Hair Studio and Spa is at 5437 Franklin Road.

