Riot Rooster is hosting its annual indie craft fair at the Virginia Museum of Transportation this year.
This is the third venue for the fair, which is in its 11th year. In each case, growth spurred the move, event organizer Beth Deel said.
"The last couple of years we’ve been bursting the seams at 16 West Marketplace, which has been our venue for six years," she said.
Deel said she's excited about the partnership with the museum, which she said will offer free access for Riot Rooster attendees.
"It’s going to be a nice mix of museum experience and indie craft fair," she said.
The new venue has prompted other changes as well. In years past, the fair has run over two days, but this year it will be one night only. The event will run from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday.
The decision was informed by a trend Deel noticed over the years, of Fridays at the fair being busier than Saturdays. Since the event has been consolidated into one day, the hours were extended.
Though Riot Rooster is best known for shopping, she said this year's show will offer more experiences, including a live band, wizarding activities for kids and ax-throwing.
Food trucks will also be on-site and craft beverages will be available. Some of the food vendors even align with the transportation theme, Deel said, like a bus converted into a coffee shop and a horse trailer-turned-mobile bar.
The 50 craft vendors will include favorites along with newcomers, Deel said, selling products that are either locally sourced or 80% handmade.
