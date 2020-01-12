 Diners can score deals at downtown Roanoke eateries during the upcoming Restaurant Week

The popular event kicks off Jan. 17 and runs through Jan. 26. Jaime Clark, spokeswoman for Downtown Roanoke Inc., said she expects upward of 30 restaurants to participate. 

The annual event is designed to generate activity downtown in January, which tends to be a slower month, Clark said.

Though DRI doesn't keep data on Restaurant Week, she said anecdotal evidence indicates it drives traffic. Last year, Clark said, Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse extended its Restaurant Week deals in an effort to accommodate everyone who called to make reservations. 

Meals are offered at four different price points: restaurant's choice lunch (less than $10), $10 lunch (includes side and drink), $20 three-course dinner and $35 three-course dinner. Information about participating restaurants and the special menus they will offer can be found on DRI's website, downtownroanoke.org. Reservations are encouraged. 

Diners who publicly post restaurant week food photos to social media using #RoanokeRestaurantWeek will be eligible to win one of 10 $50 downtown Roanoke gift cards. DRI will randomly draw winners Jan. 27. 

