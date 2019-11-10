A Peruvian restaurant has opened in The Patrick Henry apartment building in downtown Roanoke.
Inka Grill offers authentic Peruvian cuisine, something the restaurant's manager said the city was lacking. The restaurant's chef is Peruvian, as is one of its owners.
"We just want to give some spark to the city of Roanoke because there were no Peruvian restaurants here," said Anny Hernandez, the manager.
She explained that Peruvian food fuses numerous types of cuisine such as Italian, Japanese and Chinese.
"It's a mix of culture and a mix of different cuisines made in a Peruvian style," Hernandez said, meaning no matter a customer's taste, they should find something appealing on the menu.
Hernandez said some of the standout dishes from the menu include lomo saltado, which features steak and sautéed vegetables, and the various ceviche options.
The space, located at 611 S. Jefferson St., is just under 3,400 square feet and the dining room can seat 100 people, Hernandez said. There are entrances from the street and from inside the apartment building.
Inka Grill recently received a license to serve beer and wine, she said.
Inka Grill is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
