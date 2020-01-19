A gym specializing in parkour and ninja warrior obstacle coursing recently opened in Roanoke County.
Owner Elijah Bowen said both types of exercise relate to obstacle courses. Ninja training, inspired by the television show "American Ninja Warrior," involves a physical obstacle course. Meanwhile, parkour is about "training to overcome obstacles in your environment" through movement, Bowen explained.
Bowen opened a similar gym, Blue Ridge Motion, in Christiansburg in late 2017. With growth there, Bowen said he was able to expand to Roanoke.
In Roanoke, Bowen is sharing space with competitive cheerleading gym Fame All Stars at 7703 Enon Drive in the Hollins area. He's just begun offering classes there.
Bowen, who will be the primary instructor in Roanoke, said he will offer classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays to start.
Parkour can be practiced by people of varying skill levels, Bowen said. The Christiansburg gym has been most popular among kids, he said, but attracts some adults, too, the oldest being 75.
"If you can get Grandma doing it, I think anybody could probably manage," Bowen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.