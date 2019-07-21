A late-night noodle shop just arrived on the scene in Roanoke.
Wokology is serving up a mix-and-match menu of noodle dishes from across Asia.
The restaurant is inspired by the iconic street food that hails from that continent.
“I love this food,” said owner Jonathan Kelley, who drew inspiration from his own travels. “That whole late-night food scene.”
Street noodles could be counted on for a fast, cheap and tasty meal while he was out exploring new destinations, Kelley said.
Wokology aims to emulate that. Its noodle dishes start at $4.50.
Kelley said the concept for the eatery was driven by a desire to introduce something new to the downtown mix and to support the energy it’s building as it grows and attracts more people and diverse destinations.
“I wanted to be a part of that change,” he said.
The restaurant made its debut last week in the building previously occupied by Bushi, at 1 Campbell Ave.
That restaurant, in which Kelley was a co-partner, closed to make way for Wokology. Kelley hopes to find another site to reopen Bushi but said those talks have been on the back burner as Wokology and other projects ramp up.
The restaurant space on Campbell Avenue underwent a renovation and will have a different feel than its predecessor, Kelley said. Outdoor seating was added, doubling the dining capacity from 20 to 40 seats.
Wokology allows diners to build their own bowls by picking from a selection of noodles, rice, vegetables and sauces. Proteins and other toppings can be added for an additional charge.
The menu also offers a number of curated, or “already awesome,” bowls inspired by flavors from Korea, Vietnam, Japan and other Asian nations.
There are plans to add a selection of beers down the line, and the restaurant is working through the ABC process now.
Wokology plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. weekends and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. weeknights. It’s closed Sunday.