New to Me Consignment Boutique in Grandin Village is under new ownership. Katelynn Lewis took over the shop this spring. 

When Katelynn Lewis learned during a meeting of the Raleigh Court Neighborhood Association, where she serves on the board, that the owner of New to Me was looking to sell, she jumped at the chance to buy the business.

“I always loved the store and it was always my dream job to run a store like this,” Lewis said.

She officially took over the store this spring. Lewis previously worked in the corporate office for Grand Home Furnishings, doing graphic design.

New to Me, which was founded in 2003, offers furniture, clothing, art and jewelry. Lewis said she hopes to offer one-of-a-kind items and bring a more youthful vibe to the store.

“They’ll definitely still find treasures here and still be able to consign,” Lewis said.

The handoff of the business happened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic; Lewis said she was meant to shadow the previous owner for a period, but the store was closed during that time. But Lewis said she’s eager to learn and hopes to see more in-store shopping soon.

New to Me is at 1322 Grandin Road S.W. The boutique is currently open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

