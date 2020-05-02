A new lunch spot offering tacos and burritos is expected to open this spring in Roanoke’s 16 West Marketplace building.
Sharon and Leo Ponce, the owners of the Little Green Hive coffee shop located inside the Church Avenue building, are readying to open Tacorritos in the space previously occupied by Wok n Roll Kitchen.
Sharon Ponce said Little Green Hive was her dream and the restaurant is her husband’s. Having both businesses in the same building makes things convenient, she said.
The Tacorritos name is a combination of two major menu items: tacos and burritos. The menu will include family recipes, like a salsa verde from Leo Ponce’s grandmother, his wife said.
“We’re trying to offer quick, authentic lunch,” Sharon Ponce said.
Professionals working downtown often have very limited time for lunch, she said, so the restaurant will specialize in serving good food at fast speeds so customers don’t spend their whole lunch break waiting for their meal.
To start, Tacorritos will be open just for lunch during the work week. But Sharon Ponce said they may eventually add weekend hours.
Ponce said she expects much of the business will be to-go orders, although the building does have seating. Delivery and call-ahead ordering will also be available.
