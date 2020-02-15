A new restaurant delivery service is launching in Roanoke.
Roanoke Delivers rolled out its service last week. Bill McElyea, a retired school teacher from Maryland who now lives in Roanoke, owns the business.
"The food delivery business appealed to me because it’s growing tremendously," McElyea said, noting it's a trend he expects will continue.
To get the company up and running, McElyea said he worked with Time to Eat Delivery, a California-based company that, according to its website, has more than 150 affiliates across the country.
Roanoke Delivers has a rigorous screening process for its drivers, McElyea said. Drivers will be required to wear a uniform and a badge so customers can be sure the person at their door is in fact with the company.
Roanoke Delivers caters not just to individuals, but also to workplaces. Each day select restaurants will be presented as options for workplace orders, in which a group of employees can order together and benefit from a reduced delivery fee of $1.99, McElyea explained. The individual restaurant delivery fee is $3.99.
