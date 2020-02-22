Clutch

Clutch, a restaurant focused on smoked meats, is expected to open in March. The restaurant is inside a building redeveloped by Bill Chapman, which also includes apartments and an office space.

A new restaurant focused on smoked meats is expected to open next month in downtown Roanoke. 

Clutch is located inside a Luck Avenue building — formerly the Owl Garage, a 24-hour auto shop — redeveloped by Bill Chapman. It also houses the Owl Lofts, composed of 18 apartments, which he said are all occupied. 

Chapman said the restaurant was named Clutch because a group of owl eggs is referred to as a clutch, and also as an homage to the building's history as an auto shop. 

Clutch is part of the Parry Restaurant Group, which Chapman also partnered with to bring Beamer's 25 and Tuco's Taqueria Garaje to his other projects. 

Stephan Parry said the restaurant's menu is still being finalized, but it will feature salads and gourmet sandwiches with smoked meats. Though the restaurant group has opened a few barbecue restaurants, including one in Salem, Parry said Clutch will offer something different with its smoked meats. 

"I’ve been following the sandwich concept for a while and felt like we wanted to give it a try," he said. 

Clutch will seat about 68 people inside, with an additional 30 seats outside, Parry said. The alley beside the building was acquired for patio seating. The restaurant will also have a full-service bar. 

In addition to Clutch, work is also underway on a 1,200-square-foot office space in the building. 

