Twisted Track Brewpub is expected to open in a shuttered Roanoke brewery this year.
The former Soaring Ridge Craft Brewery space on Shenandoah Avenue was sold in November to locals with experience in craft brewing. One of them is Will Landry, a former brewer with Franklin County's Chaos Mountain.
Landry will serve as the brewer at Twisted Track, which he owns with several partners. He said they are preparing for a renovation, which is expected to include the addition of a kitchen, giving Twisted Track the ability to serve its own food. Landry noted that's something few breweries in the area offer.
The Soaring Ridge space was appealing because it already had the infrastructure necessary to support a brewery, Landry said. Still, the new owners are replacing and modernizing some of the equipment. He said they've already received two horizontal tanks used to make lager, a style of beer Twisted Track plans to serve often.
"It seems like every brewery around town kind of has a niche that they’re known for," Landry said. "I think we’re going to try to focus on lager beers as much as we can."
But, he said, the brewery will offer a variety of beers. Landry said he favors classic, European-style brews.
Twisted Track hasn't set an opening date yet, but Landry said it will open sometime this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.