New owners are renovating the shuttered Kmart building in Salem with plans to bring a Tractor Supply Co. store to a chunk of the property.
The Tractor Supply, which is under construction now, will occupy a 21,757-square-foot storefront at the western end of the shopping center, according to the project’s site plans.
The store, which sells hardware, landscaping supplies, sporting goods and other items, will also offer a fenced, outdoor display space spanning 15,110 square feet.
The new store should be open by year’s end, said Knox Campbell, an agent with The Keith Corporation, a real estate firm headquartered in North Carolina.
The Keith Corporation scooped up the West Main Street shopping center in August for a little more than $3.6 million, according to city land records.
The center’s anchor storefront has been sitting vacant since 2017, when Kmart closed its last three remaining outlets in the Roanoke Valley.
Smaller spaces at the east end of the shopping center are occupied by a UPS Store, Sally Beauty and a nail salon called Nail Tips.
The site plans for the current project call for dividing the remaining Kmart footprint into other spaces for as-yet-undecided commercial tenants.
Talks about the type of tenants that will be courted remain ongoing, Campbell said. “We’re having some discussions and trying to figure that out.”
The shopping center spans 1355 and 1325 W. Main St., with a total of nearly 97,400 square feet of retail space, according to online city records.
It also included the outparcel occupied by Chick-fil-A. Those sites were all once owned by Sears, Roebuck and Co. before being acquired by Transform Saleco LLC last spring and eventually sold to The Keith Corporation, according to city records.
There are no plans to change any of the current tenants within the properties, Campbell said.
