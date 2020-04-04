Pueblo Chico

Christina Tavarez and her husband, Gustavo Castillo, plan to open Pueblo Chico Mexican Grill in the former Cafe Jano space in Roanoke.

A new Mexican restaurant is expected to open in Roanoke in the coming months.

Christina Tavarez and husband, Gustavo Castillo, are preparing to launch Pueblo Chico Mexican Grill in the former Cafe Jano space, off Colonial Avenue beside Honeybaked Ham.

The couple have been working in restaurants for years, including a Mexican establishment owned by Tavarez’s uncle. She said they moved to Roanoke from Tennessee to start their own restaurant, although they have a lot of support from family, with whom they own Pueblo Chico.

“We sort of were comfortable we know the ropes of how everything goes in the restaurant,” Tavarez said.

The Pueblo Chico menu will offer authentic Mexican dishes, like tortas and tacos topped with cilantro and diced onions, and also familiar Tex-Mex options. They also plan to acquire a license to serve beer, wine and, of course, margaritas, Tavarez said.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner and can seat about 60 people, she said. Pueblo Chico was initially scheduled to open in April, but Tavarez said the opening date is up in the air right now because of the coronavirus.

Pueblo Chico Mexican Grill will be located at 2626 Broadway Ave. in Roanoke.

