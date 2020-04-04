A new Mexican restaurant is expected to open in Roanoke in the coming months.
Christina Tavarez and husband, Gustavo Castillo, are preparing to launch Pueblo Chico Mexican Grill in the former Cafe Jano space, off Colonial Avenue beside Honeybaked Ham.
The couple have been working in restaurants for years, including a Mexican establishment owned by Tavarez’s uncle. She said they moved to Roanoke from Tennessee to start their own restaurant, although they have a lot of support from family, with whom they own Pueblo Chico.
“We sort of were comfortable we know the ropes of how everything goes in the restaurant,” Tavarez said.
The Pueblo Chico menu will offer authentic Mexican dishes, like tortas and tacos topped with cilantro and diced onions, and also familiar Tex-Mex options. They also plan to acquire a license to serve beer, wine and, of course, margaritas, Tavarez said.
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner and can seat about 60 people, she said. Pueblo Chico was initially scheduled to open in April, but Tavarez said the opening date is up in the air right now because of the coronavirus.
Pueblo Chico Mexican Grill will be located at 2626 Broadway Ave. in Roanoke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.