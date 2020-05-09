A mercantile offering European merchandise and grocery items has opened in Bedford.
Annett Winiarz worked as an antique dealer for more than 20 years. After retiring last fall, the Marine Corps veteran decided to open a brick-and-mortar store where she could continue to pursue that interest. The Euro Barn opened its doors at the beginning of the month.
Winiarz, who is of German and Polish descent, felt Bedford was the right place for the store because it’s home to the National D-Day Memorial. She said it draws many people who are interested in European history and who might also be interested in visiting the Euro Barn.
The coronavirus has prevented the shipping of perishable grocery items that Winiarz plans to sell in the store, so right now it primarily offers dry goods and boxed items, like potato pancake mix and European cookies and chocolates.
Eventually she would also like to sell cheeses, meats and frozen items like pierogies.
Winiarz said the Euro Barn is about 2,200 square feet, and about a third of the space will be dedicated to grocery items, all of which are grab-and-go foods to be eaten at home. There are no plans for on-site food preparation.
The store will offer new and antique European merchandise, including home decor, toys and gifts.
Winiarz recommended customers follow the Euro Barn’s social media accounts, where information on new arrivals to the store will be posted. She’s also happy to take requests for items shoppers would like to see the shop carry.
Euro Barn is at 210 N. Bridge St., on the lower level of the Bridge Street Cafe building. It is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winiarz said the shop has been able to remain open during the broader statewide shutdown because it sells food.
