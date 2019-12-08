Crumbles

Crumbles, a breakfast spot and bakery, is coming to downtown Roanoke at 127 Kirk Ave.

 CASEY FABRIS | The Roanoke Times

A new breakfast spot and bakery is coming to downtown Roanoke.

Ruben Liendo hopes to open Crumbles, which will specialize in biscuits and cinnamon rolls, in January at 127 Kirk Ave.

Liendo said a restaurant serving biscuits was needed downtown, noting the void left by the 2012 closure of Tudor's Biscuit World, a Roanoke institution located on Church Avenue.

"I think it's a good addition to the downtown area," he said.

Liendo has experience in the restaurant business, as does his family. He opened Grace's Place, a pizzeria in Grandin Village, with his sister in 2003, and his brother is the owner of Leonore restaurant in downtown Roanoke. Liendo was also behind Italian eatery Al Dente on Brambleton Avenue.

"It's time to venture out and do something on my own," he said.

Crumbles will have only morning hours to start, Liendo said. The roughly 900-square-foot space will offer some seating, but he expects mostly to-go orders.

Biscuits and cinnamon rolls both have a special significance to Liendo. The former was one of the first foods he tried and loved when he came to the United States 26 years ago, and the latter is similar to a traditional Venezuelan food, giving Liendo a chance to honor his heritage.

He said the eatery will also offer smoothies and yogurt parfaits.

