Barrel Chest Wine & Beer will be hitting the streets with a direct delivery service starting this fall.
The specialty wine and beer store, which also offers its own in-house brews, is finalizing plans for a delivery option that will serve multiple neighborhoods around Roanoke and south Roanoke County.
Barrel Chest, a retail store and taproom, began developing the idea amid the rising popularity of apps and other services that make it easier for people to get a growing number of goods brought straight to their door.
“People are used to that convenience,” said store owner Martin Keck.
By launching its own delivery option, Keck said, Barrel Chest can help take the legwork out of stocking a favorite drink or nabbing one of the special-release beers the store strives to highlight.
The service would observe a limited schedule initially as it’s phased in. Orders, as currently envisioned, would be delivered once a week, on Fridays.
Over time, the store would hope to add more delivery days. “We want to dip our toes in carefully at first,” Keck explained.
Barrel Chest aims to start the service in early September. Orders will be taken by phone or through the store’s website.
The delivery zone will cover several zip codes surrounding Barrel Chest’s home base at 4035 Electric Road in southwest Roanoke County.
A delivery fee will apply. More details will be available as the launch date nears and plans are firmed up.