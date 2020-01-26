Monterey Market, a longtime convenience store and deli in Roanoke, is closing at the end of the month. 

Owner Laura Frazier said poor health has prompted her to close the store, which has been in business for 77 years.

"I absolutely love it," she said. "It's the best thing I ever did."

When Frazier took over Monterey Market 11 years ago, she put an emphasis on the deli and expanded the menu. 

"We do everything homemade, nothing store-bought or frozen, which is unusual for a deli at a convenience store," Frazier said. 

Monterey Market is best known for its chicken salad and desserts, she said, but its menu has also featured "crazy stuff" like a 45-pound meatloaf and a peanut butter-and-jelly hot dog. Frazier said the deli makes up 45% of the store's business. 

Since announcing the closure, Frazier said many tears have been shed as she says goodbye to loyal customers, whom she has loved serving. 

"This neighborhood’s like our big family," Frazier said. 

Monterey Market is at 4302 Old Mountain Road N.E. Friday will be its last day in business. 

