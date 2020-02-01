After more than a decade in business, the Blue Ridge Academy of Music is set to close at the end of the month.
After 30 years in education, 12 of them at the academy, director Jason Cohen said he was ready to move on. The music school chose its location in Blue Ridge so it could easily serve students in Botetourt, Bedford and Roanoke counties, he said.
The academy has served people ranging in age from 5 to 95, in every life stage from elementary school to retirement, Cohen said.
The Blue Ridge Academy of Music has its own recital hall, where students performed individually for 20 to 30 minutes at a time, typically twice a year. Cohen said having these performances to work toward kept students motivated and required rigorous instruction.
Cohen is selling instruments, amplifiers and other music accessories in preparation for the closure. The music school is set to cease operations Feb. 28.
Cohen said he's grateful for the relationships he's built over the last 12 years.
"We think we’ve made a difference," he said. "We’re glad for all the students we’ve encountered."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.