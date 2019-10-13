A Smith Mountain Lake real estate firm is joining up with MKB Realtors, expanding the reach of the region’s biggest independent real estate agency.
Land & Lake Realty was acquired by MKB at the end of August. The office and its 26 agents will be moving forward under the name MKB Realtors At The Lake.
Land & Lake owner Dexter Rakes is staying on and will manage the branch. MKB’s principal broker, Kit Hale, said the firm was honored to be taking onboard an experienced group of agents who are well versed in the lake community.
“Dexter is a very respected broker in our industry and has grown a very successful firm,” Hale said. “It’s really exciting.”
The sale marks the culmination of an idea first broached about a year ago, Hale said. MKB now employs a staff of about 195 real estate agents across five offices in the region.
The Smith Mountain Lake office will continue to operate out of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta.
The firm also is in the process of opening a satellite location in the south lake area off Virginia 40.
