The shuttered Fiji Island restaurant is now home to a game shop.
Mishap Games did its final day of business on Orange Avenue, where it opened in 2015, on Feb. 20. After taking one day to move, its doors opened at 627 Townside Road on Feb. 22.
Owner James Dixon said the need for more space and traffic on Orange Avenue prompted him to relocate. He purchased the Fiji Island building, which was put up for sale after the restaurant closed in 2016, last year.
Since taking over the space, Dixon said he has made a number of "cosmetic" changes, removing the tiki decor, painting, and replacing ceilings and flooring. He said the retail space, located in the former dining room, will eventually have a post-apocalyptic theme.
Dixon still plans to add a restaurant and bar to Mishap's offerings, but said that's on hold until the basement can be refinished, probably another six to 12 months. He envisions a menu that will include sliders, chicken sticks, nachos and fries along with homemade sauces and dips.
The basement will also include a number of private game rooms. Dixon said one will have a tiki theme and use decorations from Fiji Island.
Mishap Games sells miniature games, board games and role-playing games. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
