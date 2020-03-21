Michaels plans to open a store at Tanglewood Mall, its second location in Roanoke.
John Abernathy, president of Blackwater Resources, which owns Tanglewood Mall, said the craft retailer will move into the space vacated by A.C. Moore.
A.C. Moore announced in November that it would close all of its craft stores. The company said at the time that Michaels was expected to take over 40 of the more than 145 shuttered locations.
Michaels is scheduled to open at Tanglewood this summer. The sales area will be more than 17,000 square feet and will offer arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall decor and seasonal merchandise, according to a news release.
The company has already begun hiring full-time and part-time staff for the new store.
Michaels has more than 1,200 stores in the United States and Canada, including one at Valley View Mall. The Tanglewood location will be the company's 41st in Virginia.
