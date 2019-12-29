The downtown Roanoke dining scene has a new addition.

Cello Coffee House and Cafe serves Mediterranean staples like falafel, hummus, shawarma, gyros, baklava and Turkish coffee. It's the new venture of Joe Migdadi, who previously worked as the chef at Doner Kebab in the Roanoke City Market Building.

"I love downtown Roanoke," he said. "I can’t stay away from downtown."

The restaurant, located at 118 Campbell Ave. S.E., is about 1,000 square feet, Migdadi said. In addition to tables, it has a bar at the window that looks out onto one of downtown's busiest streets.

Migdadi said he has been in the restaurant business for 18 years or so and he has a particular fondness for cooking Mediterranean food. He also noted Mediterranean diets are growing increasingly popular among those concerned with healthy eating.

Cello Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. It's open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

Load comments