The long-awaited Mast General Store will open its doors Wednesday.
The store, which is the anchor tenant in the redeveloped Heironimus building in downtown Roanoke, was originally scheduled to open in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay.
“We’ve got a very stoked and excited staff who are ready to welcome people into the store,” said company spokeswoman Sheri Moretz.
Having reopened other locations temporarily shuttered by the coronavirus, Moretz said Mast General officials feel they have a good grasp on how to operate during this time. Though she said the “extra excitement” in Roanoke — the first Mast General store in Virginia — might mean more people have to wait to get through the doors.
Mast General Store is a North Carolina-based company. Its stores are designed to call to mind country general stores of old, carrying everything from outdoor gear to home goods, food and toys.
The store has 23 employees, three of whom transferred from other locations to join the Roanoke management team, according to a news release. The company plans to hire more when capacity and hours are no longer limited.
Local items will be featured in the Roanoke store from businesses such as Swallowtail Tea and J.T. Copper syrup, both of which are based in Floyd. There will also be Roanoke-branded items, such as T-shirts.
“We try to have things that are made if not in the city, in the local area so people can take home a true souvenir from their visit,” Moretz said.
Mast General Store is at 401 S. Jefferson St. To start, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
