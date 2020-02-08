Game Quest Inc.

Radford's Game Quest Inc. is closing after nearly 25 years in business. 

 Photo courtesy of Robert Roy

A Radford game shop is closing its doors after nearly 25 years in business. 

Game Quest Inc. opened on East Main Street in 1995. Its offerings have evolved over the years to keep up with trends in gaming, meaning its shelves have been stocked with everything from train sets to role-playing games, said Robert Roy, president and owner. 

The store also provided a community for gamers, who gathered at Game Quest several nights a week and on Saturday afternoons. Roy said he aimed to create a space where people could socialize and stay out of trouble. 

"It became a destination place for people looking to meet people and have something fun to do," he said. 

Roy said Game Quest had many devoted gamers. He was part of one group that met weekly for five years. 

But Game Quest is no longer hosting gamers. The building is up for sale and the store is open only on a limited basis while Roy sells the remainder of his inventory. 

Roy said he decided to close the store in part because of his health. 

"I’m just closing because it’s time," he said. "I’d rather close on my terms than be forced out by other means."

Tags

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

Load comments