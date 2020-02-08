A Radford game shop is closing its doors after nearly 25 years in business.
Game Quest Inc. opened on East Main Street in 1995. Its offerings have evolved over the years to keep up with trends in gaming, meaning its shelves have been stocked with everything from train sets to role-playing games, said Robert Roy, president and owner.
The store also provided a community for gamers, who gathered at Game Quest several nights a week and on Saturday afternoons. Roy said he aimed to create a space where people could socialize and stay out of trouble.
"It became a destination place for people looking to meet people and have something fun to do," he said.
Roy said Game Quest had many devoted gamers. He was part of one group that met weekly for five years.
But Game Quest is no longer hosting gamers. The building is up for sale and the store is open only on a limited basis while Roy sells the remainder of his inventory.
Roy said he decided to close the store in part because of his health.
"I’m just closing because it’s time," he said. "I’d rather close on my terms than be forced out by other means."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.