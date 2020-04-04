Liquor sales have increased in Roanoke and across the commonwealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the week of March 15-21, during which Gov. Ralph Northam first banned gatherings of more than 10 people in restaurants, fitness centers or theaters, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority saw a significant uptick in sales.
Across the state, sales totaled $30.1 million that week, an increase of $11.1 million or 59% over the same week the year prior. The Roanoke/Lynchburg market saw a 57% increase compared to last year, doing $3.3 million in sales, according to data from the authority.
The increase in sales can be attributed to retail customers buying spirits to drink at home, according to a spokeswoman for the authority.
Licensees, which include restaurants, typically make up about 17% to 18% of Virginia ABC’s sales. But during March 15-21, it dropped to only 2.5% of sales.
Chase Thurman, a regional manager for Virginia ABC who oversees stores in the New River Valley, compared the increased demand to the Christmas rush. He said the holidays are the busiest time of year for most stores, though it’s usually spread out over several weeks.
Northam deemed ABC stores -- the state’s only retailer of distilled spirits -- essential, allowing them to remain open. But Thurman said the stores have implemented numerous social distancing measures to keep customers and employees safe.
That includes allowing no more than 10 patrons into a store at one time and adding tape markings to the floor to indicate where customers should stand to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. He said the precautions have prompted positive feedback from customers.
Store hours have also been reduced across the state, which Thurman said allows for more time to stock and clean.
“We’re taking the measures necessary to be available to our customers and we’re committed to being there and being open for our customers,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.