A new brewpub is pouring beers and serving brickoven pizzas in downtown Lexington.
Heliotrope Brewery, a winner of the 2018 Launch Lex Pitch Competition, opened this month. Owners Jenefer Davies and Erik Jones said business is off to a good start — the brewpub hit its first month’s sales projections in four days.
The brewpub locally sources ingredients for its food and beer, which means the menu will change often.
“We specifically had this interest in opening a brewery whose philosophy was really centered on the hyper local,” Davies said.
The brewery’s name pays tribute to that same concept. A heliotropic flower follows the sun, she explained, and Heliotrope Brewery plans to do the same.
“Whatever’s in season at that time is what we’re using,” Davies said. “In that sense we’re following the sun as well.”
Jones said he brews with local wild yeast captured and cultivated over the last few years. As a result, those beers will “have sort of a terroir like wine do.”
Jones is a graduate of the American Brewers Guild and also apprenticed with Deschutes Brewery in Oregon.
Heliotrope was imagined as a community-oriented space where patrons could have a conversation. The 2,000-square-foot taproom does not have televisions, nor do the owners plan to offer live music.
The brewpub is at 128 S. Main St. in Lexington and is open from Wednesday through Sunday. Dinner is available every day and lunch is served during the weekend.
