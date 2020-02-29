Lawrence Equipment

Lawrence Equipment celebrated the completion of its new 15,000-square-foot facility in Botetourt County with a ribbon-cutting on Feb. 21. 

The construction equipment dealer is a subsidiary of Lawrence Companies. The new facility, located off U.S. 11, is a dealership and service center.

Jeremy Butterfield, communications and marketing manager for Lawrence Companies, described the facility as "purpose-built new construction" designed specifically for this use. 

"It’s one thing to make a place work for you, but to build it from the start knowing what you’re doing, it makes a huge difference," he said. 

Butterfield said the new building offers more visibility and is now right beside the Lawrence Companies headquarters. The company had leased its previous facility.

"We're just happy to be moved in and open for business," Butterfield said, noting that the project has been in the works about two years. 

Lawrence Equipment is the only Case construction dealer in the state, according to Butterfield. It serves the construction, demolition and landscaping industries — "anyone looking to move dirt, basically," he said. 

