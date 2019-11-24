Kroger shoppers may have noticed that the grocer began adding a small fee for its cash-back service.
Customers who get between $1 and $100 cash back will be charged 50 cents, while the fee rises to $3.50 for more than $100. The cash-back service has a $300 limit, according to Allison McGee, spokeswoman for Kroger's Mid-Atlantic region.
"Given the millions of cash back transactions we process every year, we can no longer cover the increasing costs of processing fees waged against us," she said in a statement.
McGee said Kroger offers a higher cash-back limit than its competitors. The program is designed to be a cheaper alternative to ATM fees and provide a safe and convenient way to withdraw cash, she said.
