Junior Lunch

The former Junior Lunch building on Franklin Road in downtown Roanoke will be turned into apartments and a commercial space.

 CASEY FABRIS | The Roanoke Times

The long-vacant Junior Lunch building in downtown Roanoke is slated for redevelopment. 

Dave Jones plans to transform the former restaurant, at 117 Franklin Road, into apartments and commercial space. 

The landmark restaurant, which was in business for 46 years, closed in 1994 following the death of its longtime owner. The restaurant got its name because of its proximity to the old Lee Junior High School, situated where the Poff federal building now stands. 

Jones said he has been involved in other redevelopment projects, such as the Landmark Building on Salem Avenue and the Jefferson Street building that houses Bernard's Gastropub and Eatery

The Junior Lunch building will have about 15 "urban-style" apartments, with both one- and two-bedroom units. A commercial space on the first floor could be used for an office or a small restaurant, Jones said. 

Renovations are already in progress. Jones said he hopes the apartments will be ready to rent sometime this summer. 

Jones said he's a big fan of downtown Roanoke and is enthusiastic about its revitalization. He wants to preserve the history of the Junior Lunch restaurant and plans to incorporate "Junior" into the name for the apartments. 

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

Load comments