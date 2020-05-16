Major renovations are underway at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center’s Pine Room Pub and adjoining Palm Court Lobby.
The work includes a new 40-seat lobby bar and seating area, an outdoor patio seating area, more than 55 additional seats in the restaurant and the revival of a night sky mural seen in the pre-1939 hotel. Lunch and dinner will be served daily when the restaurant reopens.
General Manager Brian Wells said the renovation, which will cost upward of $3 million, has been in the works for several years.
Food and beverage executives had pointed out limitations in the Pine Room, he said, particularly the kitchen, which was in the basement and lacked the exterior venting necessary for some equipment. The restaurant will now offer an open kitchen experience, where patrons can see their meals being made.
The goal of the renovation was to create a “destination casual dining concept” to complement the more formal Regency Room, Wells said.
“Our team and the culinary folks here have been really looking forward to pushing their talents out in that space, in that arena, for a long time,” he said.
Including the Palm Court Lobby, which will have a "dramatic" circular bar, activates an underused space, Wells said.
He said the outdoor seating area will provide views of the Roanoke City Market Building, railroad tracks and the Mill Mountain Star. Guests will feel as if they are “perched above Roanoke.”
While the Pine Room is closed for renovations, the Regency Overlook will serve as the hotel’s temporary bar and lounge.
Roanoke’s Lionberger Construction was tapped for the project, which Wells said the hotel aims to have completed by September.
