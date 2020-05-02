Tha Dawg House plans to add a location in Radford this month.
Owner Mark Hale said he’s excited for the “new challenge” of opening a third hot dog restaurant. Tha Dawg House also has locations in Pulaski and Wytheville.
It’s a pretty big feat for a small business, Hale said, noting he’ll have 36 employees among the three restaurants.
“In the midst of everything that’s going on, it’s not perfect timing by no means but the building is sitting there and it’s been ready for quite a while now so I’m going to move forward,” Hale said.
Aside from aesthetics — Hale said the new restaurant is “definitely the nicest” — the Radford location will be familiar to Tha Dawg House customers.
“Everything’s going to be the same: quality food, reasonable prices,” he said. “That’s our motto.”
The Radford restaurant can seat around 20 inside and will have televisions and waitress service, Hale said. It will also have a drive-through window.
Tha Dawg House is open for breakfast and lunch. In the morning, Hale said, it serves biscuits and breakfast plates and in the afternoon hot dogs, hamburgers and sandwiches.
Tha Dawg House in Radford, located 600 West Main St., will be open 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
