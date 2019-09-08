A new downhome restaurant is opening up in Rocky Mount.
Co-owner Lauren Burgess said she and her family started Hometown Diner to share their home-cooking menu with the community.
“We want it to be a place where families can come and enjoy a nice meal,” she said. “In general, we just wanted to create something nice for the community and to be part of a place that people would enjoy coming to.”
This is the first restaurant project for the Franklin County natives.
The restaurant opened its doors in late August at 20221 Virgil H. Goode Highway, in a building that was last occupied by the Franklin Restaurant. That eatery, a longtime county staple, is now in a bigger space down the road.
Burgess, speaking earlier this summer, said the location’s dining room was being revamped with a new look and plans were being made to showcase the work of local artists.
The diner is also striving to buy local produce when possible, she said.
“We want to really incorporate the wonderful feel of Franklin County as much as we can,” she said.
The Hometown Diner is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, according to its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.