An antiques and home decor shop in Roanoke is making the move to a bigger storefront and debuting an expanded line of wares.
Ellie Proctor Antiques and Fine Things, opened in 2017, can still be found at the Piccadilly Square shopping center on Franklin Road. But it’s now occupying a bigger space with more than twice the square footage.
That move, made in late June, allowed the shop to stock a bevy of new items, said co-owner Meredith Draper.
The store showcases a blend of antiques, contemporary decor and furnishings, fine gifts, paper products and other finds.
“It’s a good mix of things,” Draper said.
The expanded shop also now offers customized stationery and invitations made by the same person who for years worked at the popular Provisions/RSVP gift store.
That longtime shop closed this year when its owner retired. Draper said she and Proctor were among the store’s fans and felt the loss when it closed.
By stepping up their own inventory and services, she added, they hope to help fill the void created.
Ellie Proctor Antiques and Fine Things, 3117 Franklin Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.